We need judicial clarity on patent protections clashing with principles of fair competition
The ruling upheld by the Supreme Court that strips India’s competition watchdog of patent-related oversight could expose India’s digital economy to risks. Markets, innovators and consumers could be hurt. For justice, balance protection of innovation with fair competition.
When monopoly rights collide with market freedom, the law must choose balance over chaos. Yet, a recent ruling of India’s Supreme Court could tip us the wrong way. Intellectual property rights (IPRs), by their very nature, grant a legal monopoly to innovators over their creations.