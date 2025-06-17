Why we should not write off the e-rupee yet
Despite the initial push for central bank digital currencies by many nations, the adoption of CBDCs has been slow across the globe, including that of India’s e-rupee. However, the future holds better prospects.
In 2019, Meta announced plans to launch a private digital currency. Fearing an onslaught of private cryptocurrencies, some countries responded by announcing their own central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Fast forward to today: Every G20 nation is exploring a CBDC, with 13 countries having plans in the pilot stage. Yet CBDCs have barely made a dent in national payment systems.