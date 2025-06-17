Why we should not write off the e-rupee yet

All that said, RBI’s two smartest moves related to the digital currency have been allowing two non-banks to offer e-rupee wallets and making digital rupee wallets compatible with the ubiquitous UPI. Non-banks have a different customer base from banks and tend to be innovative in their product design. And in a country where the majority of digital payments ride on UPI, it would have been impossible for any digital wallet to succeed without being integrated with it.