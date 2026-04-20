When did climate change stop being the most important issue of our time? According to a bunch of investors, quite recently.
ESG flux: Do-gooder investors may be shifting to health but mustn’t let climate action trail off
SummaryHealth is drawing ESG money as climate slips down the priority list of US investors. But going green can fight illness too—by curbing pollution, limiting heat risks and slowing disease spread. Climate action must not lose funding, regardless of the political context.
When did climate change stop being the most important issue of our time? According to a bunch of investors, quite recently.
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