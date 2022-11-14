ESG frameworks must put people first4 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 01:21 AM IST
People should be accorded due priority by organizations aiming for profit without hurting the planet
People should be accorded due priority by organizations aiming for profit without hurting the planet
As CoP-27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, puts the environment back in the global news, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) proposals have become the flavour of the day. This is a new formulation of an older triad of ‘People, Planet and Profits’, where people came before the other two concerns. Today, stakeholders, particularly investors, need to reshape the discourse to identify better strategies for the progress of people in a highly competitive world badgered by various debilitating factors.