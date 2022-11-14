ESG frameworks must put people first

Good and better jobs through ESG: High rates of unemployment and a lack of decent jobs have been plaguing the Indian people for years now. The nation needs an alternative, inclusive, resilient and sustainable model of economic growth under which companies strike a balance between three principal organizational goals: maximization of profit, minimization of the environmental burden and enhancement of workers’ welfare. The effective implementation of a sound ESG proposition by organizations egged on by investors would go a long way in helping realize it. The ESG movement has changed the way large investors and portfolio managers view the risks associated with traditional business models and the potential for sustainable future value creation. Rigorous application of ESG analysis by investors can improve their risk-adjusted returns and increase investment value.

