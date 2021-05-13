ESG funds: the irresistible combination of ‘do good’ and ‘do well’

Today, we find scores of investors standing firm on the principles of sustainability. While ambition and innovation are essential for the success of businesses, investors too desire that these attributes be regulated by core ethical principles. Both businesses and investors find common ground for long-term association. It explains why investors are getting increasingly drawn to companies that align their operations to minimize environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. They engage fund managers to assess long-term business models and select the stocks of those companies which do not conduct activities detrimental to society, threaten the ecological balance or fail on governance.

