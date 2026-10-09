With great fanfare, US President Donald Trump announced last week that “the largest steel plant ever built in the United States” would be coming to Lee County, Iowa, adding that [Essar Group-owned] Mesabi Metallics’ $15 billion investment in a pivotal midterm swing state proved his “powerful 50% tariffs” were working. He’s right: The announcement is a tangible result of American steel policy—but, contrary to what the president said, that’s not a good thing.
Essar’s Iowa steel plant could add to overcapacity behind tariff walls—and that won’t help
SummaryTrump’s security argument for steel tariffs is not just hollow, it has hurt US steel users and set American manufacturing back. Essar plans a steel plant in Iowa, a swing state vital to Trump’s political party, but how far should protectionism go?
With great fanfare, US President Donald Trump announced last week that “the largest steel plant ever built in the United States” would be coming to Lee County, Iowa, adding that [Essar Group-owned] Mesabi Metallics’ $15 billion investment in a pivotal midterm swing state proved his “powerful 50% tariffs” were working. He’s right: The announcement is a tangible result of American steel policy—but, contrary to what the president said, that’s not a good thing.
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