Opinion | Estate planning: Tool for wealth preservation and protection

One of the greatest misconceptions about estate planning is that it is a matter to be thought of only after retirement or during old age. Another myth surrounding estate planning is that it is a thing meant only for the high net worth individuals. In fact, it is crucial for everyone, irrespective of the amount of wealth and age of the person concerned to ensure that their family gets their rightful ownership, control and possession of the assets after the patriarch or the asset owner ceases to exist. This assumes greater importance when the family members are dependent on income from such assets for their livelihood, growth and prosperity. It is never too late or too early to do estate planning and it is better done early in life to plan and ensure the financial security for one’s family in the event of demise or an unforeseen tragedy or event. The right time to lay out your estate plan in ‘NOW’ as if there is no tomorrow.