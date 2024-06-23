Ethanol: An eco-friendly fuel or another green mirage?
Summary
- A clash between the carbon advantage and water footprint of ethanol production may result in a dire trade-off between cleaner energy and basic human needs. Its promise as a clean fuel may be outweighed by its hidden threats to food security and the environment.
In the early 20th century, Thomas Midgley Jr, a chemist, introduced tetraethyl lead to gasoline, promising to revolutionize the automobile industry by reducing engine knock. It seemed like a miracle solution at the time, and Midgley was hailed as a hero.