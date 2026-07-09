Ethanol trade-offs need a close look for India to optimize its blend of energy policies

Global oil prices are off their war-time highs, even if the US-Iran peace pipe coughs up fumes of anger now and then—crude futures rose mid-week on a White House threat to walk away.
Back home, however, petroleum has been simmering for a different reason. In India, motorists complain of reduced mileage and increased wear-and-tear observed in their vehicles due to the use of petrol blended with 20% ethanol as staple fuel, as mandated by the government.
E20 refills took effect last year, but protests grew shrill once a plan was announced to bump ethanol up to 25%. The Centre has assured vehicle users that such a step would be taken only after tests are done.
Those tests are unlikely to defy science. Ethanol has a lower energy value than petrol derived from crude oil. Also, it easily absorbs water, which can decay rubber parts like engine seals.