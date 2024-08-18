EU's carbon border tax poses a big challenge for Indian businesses
Summary
- The carbon border adjustment mechanism will impose a heavy burden on Indian exports to the EU and thus make them less competitive. While questions remain about its conformity to WTO rules, we need to think of ways to mitigate its harm.
Th EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) requires all EU imports to bear the same cost for each tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted as those being produced in the EU. Initially confined to six sectors—iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilizers, electricity and hydrogen—it will eventually expand its coverage.