EU's carbon border tax poses a big challenge for Indian businesses

If product A produced in the EU and product B made in India each yields the same quantity of CO2 emissions (say, 10 tonnes), CBAM requires the importer of product B to pay EU authorities the difference in price-per-tonne of CO2 paid in India and that determined by the EU for its producers. Not only will this make such imports less competitive, ironically, it will result in reverse financing of the EU’s carbon budget by developing countries.