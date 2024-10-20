Opinion
India needs to watch out for a remodelled EU that’s taking shape
Summary
- Political dynamics within the European Union could spell increasing bad news for India. With CBAM levies on the horizon, we may face even more EU protectionism, making an EU-India free trade agreement harder to strike.
India should be wary of a remodelled European Union (EU) coming down the turnpike. The 27-member bloc, in addition to its internal contradictions, is fraying at the edges with multiple members expressing displeasure openly.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more