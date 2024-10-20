India needs to watch out for a remodelled EU that’s taking shape

Addressing the media in December 2023, RBI deputy governor T. Rabi Sankar had observed: “These MoUs or agreements with respect to market infrastructure agencies like CCIL should be underpinned by the word that is used in their regulations—cooperation. They should be cooperative documents. We believe that they should follow the principle of mutual respect and the principle of mutual trust. They should also be characterized by the principle of deference to local regulations. In other words, we are not comfortable with the regulations anywhere which are characterized by extraterritorial jurisdiction."