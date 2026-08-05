As EU-China trade friction grows, Beijing had better pay attention to Brussels’ concerns

Any hope that China and the European Union (EU) might amicably resolve their widening trade imbalance is rapidly fading. A policy document published last week shows Beijing leaving little scope for compromise, giving Brussels few options but protectionist measures.
Beijing’s defiance is wrongheaded. Instead of picking a fight with a major trade partner, China should work with the bloc to preserve market access—especially when it is struggling to boost consumer spending and reduce reliance on exports, which has given it a ‘dual-speed’ economy. Unlike the US, which launched a trade war last year without anticipating Beijing’s potent rare-earths retaliation, the EU has long been preparing for a potential conflict.