The EU’s review of its economy is refreshingly candid
Summary
- Its report on competitiveness tackles many issues that India also faces, but it distinguishes itself by its candour. It’s clear-eyed about Europe’s need to get productivity up for per-capita income growth that can stoke domestic consumer demand amid trade challenges.
The cartoon that accompanied the newspaper analysis of an almost 400-page report last month on the European Union’s economic challenges seemed almost too harsh. It featured a broken-down Volkswagen (VW) vintage van, hoisted upon bricks for repairs while a giant US container truck roared past it.