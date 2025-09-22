Mint Quick Edit | EU sanctions: More trouble for India?
Summary
The EU’s latest package of sanctions on dealings with Russia seem harsher than the earlier one, but it needn’t complicate commercial ties with the European bloc if we read the signals right and focus on wrapping up a trade deal.
So far, Indian entities have largely escaped EU sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war and India’s trade talks with the bloc have been smooth. Nayara Energy, partly owned by Russia’s Rosneft, was among the few facing EU import curbs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story