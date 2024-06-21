Euro Cup 2024: Corporate boardrooms should tune into football
Summary
- The Euro 2024 football competition holds lessons for companies on team creation and goal orientation. Hint: Look at the age profile of key players and diversity of Europe’s top teams.
The market for HR professionals is teeming with trainers, coaches, life hack experts and motivational gurus. Companies are keen to imbue employees with diverse skills, both hard and soft. Among the capabilities that businesses want their staff to acquire, a particularly hard-fought one is team spirit.