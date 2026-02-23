A recent report by the Haut-Commissariat à la Stratégie et au Plan that urged the EU to consider either steep tariffs on Chinese imports or a deliberate weakening of the euro against the renminbi has triggered reactions well beyond Paris and Brussels. What began as a domestic French strategic recommendation has evolved into a wider debate about Europe’s economic direction and its role in an increasingly fragmented global trading system.
Europe’s China anxiety: Will it raise tariffs, weaken the euro or go for structural reforms?
SummaryIn parts of the EU, ideas once unthinkable—steep tariffs on China or a weaker euro—are now openly debated. Structural reforms are the best way out, but should it go for other options, its ripple effects will reach India too.
A recent report by the Haut-Commissariat à la Stratégie et au Plan that urged the EU to consider either steep tariffs on Chinese imports or a deliberate weakening of the euro against the renminbi has triggered reactions well beyond Paris and Brussels. What began as a domestic French strategic recommendation has evolved into a wider debate about Europe’s economic direction and its role in an increasingly fragmented global trading system.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More