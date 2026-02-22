Europe’s defence market opening up to Indian industry is a possibility: Let’s raise its probability

Today, India is actually rearming Europe’s best path to innovation, cost-reduction and economies of scale. At the margin, India’s startup ecosystem can provide Europe’s defence industries an additional route to innovation, partly making up for what it has lost in the US. Using global capability centres in India lets European firms focus resources on core military industrial activities. Unit costs of everything from ammunition to aircraft can fall if the Indian armed forces buy the same gear. The SDP, signed alongside the India-EU FTA last month, is a key to unlocking deeper defence industry ties.