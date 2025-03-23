Europe’s F-35 dilemma: Can it get America out of the pilot’s seat?
Summary
- The EU’s quest for defence autonomy in the post-Trump era won’t prove easy. And the debate goes beyond a suspected ‘kill switch’ held remotely by the White House in the F-35 fighter jets that the US sells its allies.
Can Europe re-arm without America? This is a question that nobody was asking a few years ago, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a €100 billion German splurge on US-made F-35 fighter jets and Boeing helicopters. Between 2020 and 2024, the US accounted for almost two-thirds of European arms imports; France, with its pride in home-made platforms like Dassault Aviation’s Rafale plane, has been a Gaullist outlier.