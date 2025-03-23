Europe’s F-35 dilemma: Can it get America out of the pilot’s seat?

While Trump’s 2019 ban on Turkey’s ability to buy F-35s is one unsubtle example of what that means, there are others—such as access to proprietary data-sharing systems that are critical to hitting the right targets. Call it a switch or not, there’s a lot of trust required that goes beyond the plane itself. “The F-35 represents cooperation, and this gets to the heart of what cooperation means," says Richard Aboulafia, managing director of AeroDynamic Advisory. “The US military might stay professional and apolitical, or it might not. We just don’t know."