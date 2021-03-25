Europe intends to lead the world towards a pact on climate action

The current decade is a make-or-break moment for our planet. To confront the immediate challenges that lie ahead, our two organizations convened governments, international institutions and investors on 24 March 2021 for a landmark event: ‘Investing in Climate Action.’ The event brought world leaders together to share their plans for implementing the necessary policies at home and ensuring international coordination. And it sought to help investors and business leaders improve their understanding of the policy environment in which they will operate for at least the next decade.