If the EU can create a truly unified military force, then differences in the geographical distribution of wealth and demographics will matter less. But if the armed forces are organized around national lines while they fight as part of a European alliance, then the organizational challenges will be more acute. It is unclear if Europe can field a unified fighting force without fiscal unity. Coherent re-armament requires European cohesion. A divided Europe may re-arm slowly, incoherently or not at all.