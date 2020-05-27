Opinion | Europe's disillusionment with the so-called People's Republic

But the third (and most surprising) development has been China’s behaviour during the pandemic. After the 2008 global financial crisis, China seemed to rise to the occasion as a responsible global power, participating in coordinated stimulus efforts and even buying up euros and investing in cash-strapped economies. Not this time. Consider one telling episode from the pandemic. Early this year, as the coronavirus was raging through Wuhan, EU member states shipped nearly 60 tonnes of medical equipment to China. Much of this came from national strategic stockpiles, and it was sent discreetly, at China’s behest. By contrast, when the pandemic arrived in Europe, Beijing made a big show of offering “aid" to Europe, much of which actually came with a price tag.