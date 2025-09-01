Raghuram Rajan: It’s game open on AI rules as an ideal balance is yet to be struck
Right now, it’s US laissez faire versus the EU’s innovation-stifling caution over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI). Symbiotic interaction between the two—with wild ventures from one side tamed by the other—may yield positive outcomes. But this is far from assured.
The problem with European regulators, a German businessman recently told me, is that they are too scared of downside risks. “In any innovative new business sector, they overregulate and stifle any upside potential." In contrast, he argued, Americans care more about the upside potential, and thus hold off on regulation until they know far more about the consequences. “Not surprisingly, the United States has much more of a presence in innovative industries."