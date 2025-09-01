Even if the US wants to regulate more, though, can the authorities really pull it off? The American way is to wait until an industry is large enough to matter. But by that point, the industry will have grown powerful enough to shape any rules meant to rein it in. Consider crypto: flush with cash, armed with lobbyists and laser-focused on its interests, it has proven adept at swaying politicians—and public opinion—in its favour. The consequence invariably is under-regulation, even when risks to the public are glaring.