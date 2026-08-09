A circumspect general is always preparing for the next war, not the last one. That shows you where foreign automakers have been going wrong in China. To judge by the tone of the current policy debate in Brussels and Berlin, there are only two car markets worth thinking about at the moment: Europe and China itself.
European carmakers must switch lanes as they step on the pedal for the world’s next billion motorists
SummaryWhile EU automakers have been chasing Chinese customers, other emerging markets lie largely untapped. Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen should look beyond that nearly saturated market towards regions like India, Latin America, North Africa and underexplored parts of Asia.
A circumspect general is always preparing for the next war, not the last one. That shows you where foreign automakers have been going wrong in China. To judge by the tone of the current policy debate in Brussels and Berlin, there are only two car markets worth thinking about at the moment: Europe and China itself.
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