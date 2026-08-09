European carmakers must switch lanes as they step on the pedal for the world’s next billion motorists

Instead, they are sticking with what they did best five years ago. In Brazil, Stellantis will focus on defending its market share in petrol-powered entry-level Fiats and Ram pick-up trucks, in the hope that Chinese carmakers will not try to compete in those segments, CEO Herlander Zola told investors in May. Only Volkswagen, which has recently taken to talking about using its Chinese unit as an “export hub” for the global south, seems to have grasped the scale of the threat.