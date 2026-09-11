On 10 June, the European Commission closed the consultation feedback window on a crucial question about how the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will operate. This was probably the single most important question about CBAM: how much will exporters be able to deduct from the tariff for carbon prices already paid at home under measures like India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS)?
India is fighting CBAM. It should also help shape the rules
SummaryA country that skips the formal consultation process does not exempt itself from the resulting rules—it simply accepts an outcome written by others.
On 10 June, the European Commission closed the consultation feedback window on a crucial question about how the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will operate. This was probably the single most important question about CBAM: how much will exporters be able to deduct from the tariff for carbon prices already paid at home under measures like India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS)?
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