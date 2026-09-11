India is fighting CBAM. It should also help shape the rules

Silence has a cost

The lack of consultation responses does not mean India's voice was absent from every channel: Government-to-government dialogue and WTO fora remain open, and a written submission is not the only route to influence. But a technical implementing rule of this kind is written substantially based on the record placed before bureaucrats. When the Article 9 reference prices are eventually published, with the list of recognised carbon pricing instruments, and the evidentiary burden placed on exporters, all that will draw on what stakeholders actually said. A country that skips the formal consultation process does not exempt itself from the resulting rules—it simply accepts an outcome written by others.