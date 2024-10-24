Opinion
The Draghi report has rung an alarm that Europe can’t afford to sleep through
Summary
- The report is a wake-up call. Europe is low on innovation and lags on competitiveness. Deeper integration is needed, but it will take single-market-like determination for the EU to unify its capital markets, liberalize others and respond in other necessary ways to avert economic stagnancy.
Mario Draghi’s report on the state of the European economy is meant as a wake-up call. But will Draghi’s alarm be heard, or will European policymakers hit the snooze button?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more