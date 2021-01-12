Europe’s China gambit will fall short of its stated goals

None of this implies that Western countries should put human rights or political considerations aside when they engage China in the economic sphere. It simply means that the West should pursue more limited, more attainable, and ultimately more defensible goals. Two goals are paramount. First, trade and investment rules should ensure that Western firms and consumers are not directly complicit in human-rights abuses in China. Second, such rules should safeguard democratic countries against Chinese practices that could undermine their domestic institutional arrangements on labour, environment, technology, and national security. The objective ought to be to uphold and protect the West’s own values, rather than export them.