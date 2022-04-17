Europe’s economy is on a knife edge and the US could be of help

But using less gas is one thing; using none at all is quite another. In the latter scenario, gas-powered factories won’t be economizing; they will be shutting down. Over time, US natural gas can be substituted. But Germany has no liquefied natural gas terminals and will need the rest of 2022 to install its first floating LNG terminal—a converted supertanker—even if all goes according to plan. In the meantime, German gas consumption will fall by 30-40%. Even assuming that the monetary and fiscal authorities respond forcefully to prevent second-round business-cycle effects, this could drive German growth in 2022 from 1.8%, the most recent forecast of the German Government Council of Economic Advisers, into negative, recessionary territory. And here Europe’s lack of control comes into play.

