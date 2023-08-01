Huge hikes in food prices and other daily essentials in European markets are coming to an end. That’s the message coming loud and clear from the big European retailers and consumer-goods companies. While this should bring relief to suffering consumers, it means different challenges for supermarkets and manufacturers.

After increasing sharply for the past two years, prices for many goods are set to stabilize in the months ahead. This is due to manufacturers seeing the surging commodity costs that took a chunk out of their margins start to abate.

Unilever, the owner of brands like Dove and Marmite, said it faced €400 million of materials inflation in the second half of its current fiscal year, down from €1.6 billion in the first half. Among the items that have eased in price are plastics, packaging and palm oil. But there are still pain points, for example, cocoa, sugar and robusta coffee. In Nestle’s agricultural commodities basket, costs are still on average 29% higher now than between 2015 and 2019.

There are question marks over the direction of dairy prices and wheat, the latter of which had fallen sharply before Russia withdrew from the agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea.

Despite these pressures, it looks like the hikes that consumers have had to endure since late 2021 are largely over. The impact on recent earnings from higher prices was largely from actions already taken. There will be far fewer upward revisions in the months to come. Where they do happen, they will be selective and more modest.

As prices have gone up, the amount of goods sold has fallen, as consumers switched to cheaper private-label products or turned to the German discounters, Aldi and Lidl. This should now reverse. Unilever said it was already seeing sales volume recover in its beauty and well-being division, and its personal care unit. Home-care products should be the next to follow.

So, consumer-goods groups should now be able to ride a wave of volume-driven sales growth, right? It’s not that simple.

It’s true that when prices stabilized and in some cases fell after the last bout of inflation, Unilever and Nestle saw sales volumes recover. But not all shoppers switched back to buying household names—many stuck with supermarket brands, given the level of trust in these companies, and the hard discounters, which are primarily private label.

Over a decade ago, manufacturers turned to special offers to pass back the benefits of lower input costs and stimulate demand. Signs show that it is happening again. In the UK, for example, deals recently went up year on year for the first time since July 2021, according to data provider Kantar. Just over a quarter of products are now sold on promotion, it said.

Companies including Danone and Nestle are increasing the fund for special offers to make their products more affordable amid the inflationary backdrop and entice shoppers back to their brands.

Against easing commodity pressures, food retailers could start to agitate for reductions, too. Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket, is pushing suppliers for lower prices so that it can take a lead on competitiveness.

Two years ago, US-based Walmart said it would use its scale to swim against the tide of rising prices. It won’t be a surprise to see it take this stance in the US again, as it seeks to hold onto the customers who have turned to it amid the squeeze on incomes. In France, Carrefour has begun rebuilding scale in its domestic market, with its first acquisition in 20 years. This, together with improved performance, should give it more clout with suppliers.

For grocers, prices rising less ferociously brings other challenges. Amid inflation, they can all expand their sales at the same time. But amid disinflation, or even eventually deflation, they must compete more aggressively to maintain their top line and protect profits.

In intensely competitive markets, supermarkets need a weak player to steal share from. Right now, in France that is Casino Guichard Perrachon, which last week revealed a €1.3 billion net loss amid a rescue deal with Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky. In the UK, Tesco and J Sainsbury have their pick. Asda Group and Wm Morrison Supermarkets are saddled with heavy borrowings against a backdrop of rising interest rates.

Aldi and Lidl haven’t gone away and will be keen not to lose the customers who flocked to it in the cost-of-living crisis. But at least there are some soft targets and that’s badly needed. While consumers may see light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to inflation, for the companies that cater to them, the challenges are only just beginning. ©bloomberg