Europe’s lower food inflation isn’t good news for marketers

Two years ago, US-based Walmart said it would use its scale to swim against the tide of rising prices. It won’t be a surprise to see it take this stance in the US again, as it seeks to hold onto the customers who have turned to it amid the squeeze on incomes. In France, Carrefour has begun rebuilding scale in its domestic market, with its first acquisition in 20 years. This, together with improved performance, should give it more clout with suppliers.

