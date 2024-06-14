Europe’s right can win elections, but can it govern?

Incumbent Ursula von der Leyen five years ago made a series of policy concessions to parties of the left in exchange for their support in parliament. She wants a second five-year term now, and insurgent parties of the right in concert with the centrist EPP bloc have an opening to insist she bow to their own priorities this time. That could include extracting from Ms. von der Leyen or any other candidate a commitment to can the EU’s electric-vehicle mandate or ditch unpopular climate-related agricultural regulations.