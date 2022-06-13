Europe’s slow adaptation to a rapidly changing world5 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 01:41 AM IST
The Ukraine war has confronted the EU with global realities like the end of a Eurocentric world agenda
The Ukraine war has confronted the EU with global realities like the end of a Eurocentric world agenda
Speaking at the GLOBSEC Forum in Slovakia’s Bratislava, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar argued that Europe has to grow out of the mindset that its problems are the world’s problems but the world’s problems are not Europe’s. This strong pushback by the minister came amid persistent efforts by European countries to convince India to take a tougher stance vis-a-vis Russia on its invasion of Ukraine with the suggestion that New Delhi could face similar challenges from China in the future. The minister underscored how Europe has often done more to sustain Russian war efforts.