Europe’s slow adaptation to a rapidly changing world

This is the reality that Europe faces today as it tries to address one of the most seminal challenge in its recent history. After proclaiming for decades that the EU was not in the business of geopolitics, the reality is dawning in Europe that it can ignore power politics only at its own peril. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought this to the fore. In response, Europe has moved ahead with a remarkable shift in its foreign and security policy posture that would have been unthinkable just a few months back. Russia has been relying on EU disunity. But, faced with one of the most significant challenges since the end of the Cold War, the EU has come together to impose sanctions on Russia’s financial sector, ban Russian state media and deliver weaponry to Ukraine. Even Switzerland, the forever neutral state, has decided to freeze assets belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as key Russian oligarchs. The EU, in a show of defiance, also decided to move ahead on Ukraine’s membership talks upon receipt of a formal application. And despite their longstanding commitment to neutral policies, Finland and Sweden have reassessed their positions with applications for Nato membership last month.

