Europe's strategy against Russia is showing signs that it's working
It’s helping Europe reduce dependence on an aggressor that’s faring worse than it’s ready to admit
Russia’s war against Ukraine has entered a new phase. The Ukrainian army has been making spectacular advances, liberating many towns and villages, and forcing Russian forces to retreat. While it remains to be seen how far the Ukrainian counteroffensive will go, it is clear that the strategic balance on the ground is shifting.