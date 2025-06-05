Why Eurozone expansion should be welcomed around the world
Bulgaria is poised to be the 21st country to adopt the euro. Can the EU currency offer the world an alternative to the US dollar? As America roils global trade, hopes are pinned on Europe getting its act together.
The news that Bulgaria is poised to join the Eurozone with effect from 2026 is good news for the euro. Born in 1999, Europe’s common currency has acquired a safe-haven sheen in the aftermath of US tariff announcements and their variability, which have combined with the resultant uncertainty to promise America’s economy both slower growth and higher inflation.