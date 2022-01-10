EU’s nuclear option for sustainability makes sense for India, too

One basic fact that has to be appreciated about apparently cheap renewable power from the sun and the wind is that appearances can be deceptive. Since storage large enough to do away with conventional power is far away, even when renewable power is generated in robust quantities and no power is drawn from conventional sources, the system has to pay for the availability of conventional thermal plants. Power tariff has two parts: the cost of available generation capacity and the cost of the fuel when it is burnt to generate power. So, right now, when we use renewable power, we pay for the renewable power plus the cost of conventional power minus the fuel charge, plus the cost of integration and keeping the grid stable when unstable green power is fed into it from myriad, scattered sources.