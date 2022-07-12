EV battery swapping: It’s time to step on the accelerator4 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 10:38 PM IST
India’s policy should offer a level playing field for various EV battery swappers to compete
A key announcement in this year’s budget was about introducing a battery swapping policy and creating interoperability standards to foster India’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Then in April 2022, the Niti Aayog published a draft battery-swapping policy. Such signals of support for the development of a battery swapping ecosystem are commendable. So far, the focus at the national level has largely been on creating a widespread network of EV charging stations, with limited attention given to developing battery-swapping infrastructure. The emergence and successful piloting of battery swapping solutions provides an opportunity to facilitate an environment that is solution agnostic, offers a level playing field for different potential solutions to compete in the market, and ensures a portfolio of options for EV users.