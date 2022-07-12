EV battery swapping: It’s time to step on the accelerator

Key requirements of a policy framework: The country’s final policy, which will incorporate inputs from stakeholder consultations, should consider five key aspects. First, given the nascency of our battery-swapping market, policy measures should facilitate the phased development of a swapping ecosystem that is linked to the EV market’s stage of maturity. Second, the policy must take a targeted approach, identifying priority vehicle segments and enabling an accelerated adoption of swapping solutions in those segments where battery swapping could have the most value. Third, the policy must find a balance between standardization and encouraging innovation. Fourth, the policy should provide equitable growth opportunities for multiple technologies, solutions and business models, and let the market pick the winner among these. Finally, the policy must offer flexibility to various stakeholders, including state governments, to devise battery-swapping ecosystem development strategies that are best suited to their needs.