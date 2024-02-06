Even a street performance can hold business lessons
Summary
- An act by two enterprising street performers in Milan offered onlookers a splendid example of business success. Their confidence, skill, audience engagement and customer satisfaction were marvellous.
Travel is a powerful learning tool. Especially if shaped by design experiences in Milan, which is globally famous for design. Last week, I visited Bocconi university, Alma the Italian culinary school, AC Milan, ENI, Ferrari, the Italian Railways and Ducati, among others. I came back with an enriching set of stories and a realization that while companies may operate with different models, successful ones seem to have common elements. But let me begin with the story of two entrepreneurs I met on the streets right next to the Duomo, Milan’s iconic cathedral.