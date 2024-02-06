Even a street performance can hold business lessons

The two youngsters then proceeded to enact their ‘value proposition’ in a sort of ham-handed style. Mattia said he intended to entertain us by jumping over all four lined up girls, an impressive jump, given the distance and cobblestones of Duomo Square. The jumper cleared space in the by-now-sizeable crowd for a run-up for this jump, while Samuele instructed the girls to stay still and started rousing the crowd with loud chants and cheers and upping the volume of his boombox. Then the jumper began his run-up amid the noise of a crowd that seemed excited to watch this drama (except perhaps the girls’ parents who by now were too invested to withdraw). As he came hurtling down, the jumper missed his step, lost control and crashed into a group of young women in the crowd, shocking everyone. Then he began laughing. Turns out it was just a prank and there was a palpable release of tension, but also some lingering fear because he had shown what could happen if the jump went wrong.