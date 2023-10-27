Even Narayana Murthy isn't always on point: youth must work smarter, not longer
Summary
- It's true that India's productivity ranks among the lowest globally based on GDP per hour worked. However, suggesting that longer working hours alone will bridge this gap might be an oversimplification
NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys and father-in-law of the UK prime minister, may be more in the headlines due to his familial connection, but that does not mean that India’s tech titan has stopped being an acute observer of the domestic economic scene just because he has relinquished control at India’s second-largest technology company.