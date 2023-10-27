Even Narayana Murthy isn't always on point: youth must work smarter, not longer

For starters, Indians already work harder than most others in the world. According to ILO statistics reported in Mint, Indians work longer hours than almost all countries in the world, with the exception of a handful of countries. Regular wage or salaried employees pull a staggering 52-hour work week in rural India and an even longer 53-hour week in urban India. Regular wage/salaried employees also average less than one day off in a week, clocking in 6.2 work days per week in rural India and 6.1 work days a week in urban India, according to the NSO’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (2018-19). All this for paltry remuneration: India’s minimum wage is also among the lowest in the world.

