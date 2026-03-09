Event prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are buzzing in America: Should India allow them too?

Apart from their payment protocols, regulated prediction markets like Kalshi and Railbird differ from Polymarket in their approach to ‘insiders.’ “Having an edge to the market is a good thing,” Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan said in response to questions about inside information on the platform. Coplan said the company has focused on the ethics of insider transactions, before adding that it was “sort of an inevitability that this will happen, and there’s a lot of benefits from it.”