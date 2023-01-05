Ever wondered why Kochhar and Dhoot got arrested but Mallya and Modi fled?4 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 01:10 AM IST
- That’s got to do with the fact that Indian banking regulation isn’t ownership-neutral.
The recent arrest of the former CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, and her husband in a case of alleged kickbacks for loans to Videocon Industries six years ago has fuelled yet again the old narrative on the unease of private bankers relating to India’s anti-corruption watchdog, the CBI, and other agencies stepping in to prosecute top bankers in private banks and institutions.