Ever wondered why Kochhar and Dhoot got arrested but Mallya and Modi fled?

Successive governors of the RBI over the last two decades had expressed their frustration over this and its impact on the national credit culture. And all of them are unanimous on how to address this — which is by ensuring that the government distances itself from the banks that it owns. As former governor, Urjit Patel put it well during his tenure in a passionate public speech, cleaning up of the credit culture of the country and NPAs should be seen as the Mandara mount or the churning rod in the Amrit Manthan or the Samudra Manthan of the modern Indian economy. That churn seems distant. It involves government distancing itself from PSU banks by diluting its ownership, which the finance minister has pledged in Parliament, and passing on the powers of regulation over these banks to the regulator, the RBI. National political consensus on diluting ownership may be weak, but there should be no excuse to let that hold back the government from giving up its regulatory powers in favour of the RBI.

